Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Tony Laker to encourage Kiwis to sign up for the 2020 North and South Island farming tours in November.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

We catch up with National's new leader and our first question is "who the hell is David Bennett", his new agriculture spokesperson? We also discuss gender and ethnic (lack of) diversity on his front bench, raising the age of national super, going head-to-head with Jacinda in the House and going onto coalition with Winston.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says not all the claims being made about the benefits of organic and regenerative farming are justified.

Tony Laker:

As the old saying goes, "Don't leave town till you've seen the country". We go back to a 1984 TV commercial to encourage New Zealanders to go on our 2020 North and South Island farming tours in November.

If you're interested in joining the tour, send Jamie an email at jamie@thecountry.co.nz