Rangiuru is one of the rugby clubs that have signed up for Bay of Plenty Rugby Union's Pay it Back campaign to assist clubs as alert levels drop.

Bay of Plenty Rugby has set up a Givealitte page for the campaign.

Bay of Plenty community rugby manager Pat Rae says the campaign is aimed at current and past players, supporters, businesses and members of rugby clubs who want to give back at this time and get ready to provide rugby for their players and community post Covid-19.

"It's going to be tough with the added work to keep their members safe and so every bit of support counts.

"It could be as little as the cost of a flat white you'd drink whilst watching a game from the sideline or the price of a pint you'd buy to celebrate a victory or commiserate a loss."

All donated money will go towards clubs and community, Rae says.

"For example; purchase hygiene supplies, subsidising junior club fees for whānau in need, buy the paint to mark the fields and replace those stolen socks from last year," Rae jokes.

Along with monetary donations, Rae says people can also volunteer their time.

"We also want to encourage our people to give back to their club and community by volunteering to help out at their local rugby club especially during this time, to rebuild their club to be better than before Covid-19, because it takes a club to run a club."

Rae says he has nothing but admiration for the rugby community as they battle to overcome the hardship brought about from Covid-19.

He says Covid-19 has impacted sport nationwide and it is still unclear the long-term impact it will have on the clubs in the Bay. However, he has been amazed by the way the clubs have reacted to the campaign.

"Like true grassroots people, when Bay Rugby suggested the Pay it Back campaign there was an underlying feeling that clubs felt uncomfortable and did not want to ask the community for help.

"Clubs have always been about that hand up, not hand out mentality but it's times like this when everyone needs a little bit of support.

"Rugby clubs have provided so many memories, generation after generation and now its time for our community to help pay it back."