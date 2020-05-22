This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank dairy analyst Michael Harvey, who had words of caution for the dairy industry, despite a positive GDT.

This week's top interviews are:

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture spokesman sings the praises of the primary sector, particularly the kiwifruit industry, plus we address the elephant in the room - the National Party leadership.

Advertisement

Dame Susan Devoy:

We catch up with the former Race Relations Commissioner (and eight times British Open and four times World squash champion) to yarn about her brief stint as a Kiwifruit packer under Level 4 lockdown.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Dairy Analyst comments on a positive final GDT auction (up 1 per cent, WMP down 0.5 per cent) as the 2019-20 season winds up, but has some words of caution for the 2020-21 season.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer has some sage words of advice for farmers battling what seems like a never-ending drought.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM and New Zealand First leader denies he's evenly remotely interested in being a Treasurer in a National/NZ First coalition government. Plus he comments on mooted public holidays, water storage and the prospect of a Trans-Tasman travel bubble

Advertisement