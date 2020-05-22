Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played blue-themed songs as he awaited the result of the National Party leadership challenge.
On with the show:
Rod Slater:
The chief executive of Beef + Lamb New Zealand reflects on epic sea voyage of frozen meat made in 1882 as we celebrate National Lamb Day on Sunday with your chance to a $100 Lamb Prize Pack.
The Two Farmer Js:
Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden are reunited for the first time in over a year. But have they lost any of their old bite?
Lewis Ferris:
Met Service Weather forecaster says low pressure system set to bring rain to a lot of North Island early next week, but it's not going to be drought-breaking.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we ponder the National Party leadership, depreciation of farm machinery, milk prices, duck shooting and club rugby.
Barry Soper:
It's unofficial. Todd Muller is the new National Party leader. Or is he?
Listen below: