Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay played blue-themed songs as he awaited the result of the National Party leadership challenge.

On with the show:

Rod Slater:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb New Zealand reflects on epic sea voyage of frozen meat made in 1882 as we celebrate National Lamb Day on Sunday with your chance to a $100 Lamb Prize Pack.

The Two Farmer Js:

Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden are reunited for the first time in over a year. But have they lost any of their old bite?

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster says low pressure system set to bring rain to a lot of North Island early next week, but it's not going to be drought-breaking.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we ponder the National Party leadership, depreciation of farm machinery, milk prices, duck shooting and club rugby.

Barry Soper:

It's unofficial. Todd Muller is the new National Party leader. Or is he?

