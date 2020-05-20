Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay invited former All Black Jamie Mackintosh to read the sports news and talk about how he's helping out on his sister's farm.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM and New Zealand First leader denies he's evenly remotely interested in being a Treasurer in a National/NZ First coalition government. Plus he comments on mooted public holidays, water storage and the prospect of a Trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Advertisement

Dame Susan Devoy:

We catch up with the former Race Relations Commissioner (and eight times British Open and four times World squash champion) to yarn about her brief stint as a Kiwifruit packer.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer has some sage words of advice for farmers battling what seems like a never-ending drought.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Dairy Analyst comments on a positive final GDT auction (up 1 per cent, WMP down 0.5 per cent) as the 2019-20 season winds up, but has some words of caution for the 2020-21 season.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy with warmer and drier weather and good news for ducks.

Advertisement