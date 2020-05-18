Today on The Country, Sam 'Lashes' Casey finally makes a post-lockdown return, while Jamie Mackay is coincidentally (?) missing in action...

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's resident weather expert if there's any rain on the way for farmers and whether the dry areas risk going back into 'severe meteorological drought.' Plus look ahead to snowfall for the ski season.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, who give us a drought update, debate the virtues of Jamie Mackay's continual push for strategic voting of NZ First, and the challenges of taking on a new business and employing new staff over lockdown.

Dan Lynch:

Project Manager for Ovis Management. With all the uncertainty around duckshooting, one important thing may have been overlooked – treating your dogs for sheep measles. We find out why this is crucial.

Jen Scoular:

The chief executive of NZ Avocado and one of the 15 women behind the new 'Together We Grow NZ' initiative gives us an industry updates and explains the reasoning behind her new project.

Martin Devlin:

We talk the resumption of sport with the Bundesliga, Super Rugby also preparing for a return and an increased workload to seven hours a week on air with a 2020 Radio Award winner.

