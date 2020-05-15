This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Blake Holgate about Rabobank's outlook for the beef, sheep meat and venison sectors.
This week's top interviews are:
Julia Jones:
We head to Eureka to catch up with the always-effervescent Head of Analytics at NZX Agri to seek comments on world markets and miniature ponies in your living room.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics continues her Myth-buster series and today she has regenerative agriculture in her sights.
Simon Bridges:
It's a career-defining day for the Leader of the Opposition as he faces the difficult Budget Day balancing act of being statesman-like in the face of the Covid crisis yet still holding the government to account.
Blake Holgate:
Is a Rabobank Animal Proteins Analyst who reviews the bank's outlook for the beef, sheep meat and venison sectors. Plus we ask him for his Budget Day wish list.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent comments on the Chinese bans on Aussie beef and barley, the pubs opening in the Northern Territory and Alan Jones stepping aside from the microphone.
Shane Jones:
We challenge the Prince of the Provinces on the wrongs of carbon foresters planting pines that will never be harvested on good pastoral country. Plus he takes pleasure in taking a poke at the National Party, Federated Farmers and Eugenie Sage.
