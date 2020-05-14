Today on The Country, it was all about Budget 2020 as Jamie Mackay awaited the big announcement this afternoon.

On with the show:

Simon Bridges:

It's a career-defining day for the Leader of the Opposition as he faces the difficult Budget Day balancing act of being statesman-like in the face of the Covid crisis yet still holding the government to account.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on the Chinese bans on Aussie beef and barley, the pubs opening in the Northern Territory and Alan Jones stepping aside from the microphone.

Blake Holgate:

Is a Rabobank Animal Proteins Analyst who reviews the bank's outlook for the beef, sheep meat and venison sectors. Plus we ask him for his Budget Day wish list.

Sam Casey and Beauden Barrett:

Sam "Lashes" Casey makes his weekly cameo appearance on The Country and today he goes to very top with All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader and The Country's favourite Green joins us to ponder the way forward for New Zealand post Covid-19.

