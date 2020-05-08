This week on Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris to find out more about the bank's new partnership with national food rescue charity KiwiHarvest.

This week's top interviews are:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive is naturally pleased about a good GDT auction overnight (down 0.8 per cent, WMP and SMP up 0.1 per cent) but he's less than thrilled about a client communication from one of his competitors, Mataura Valley Milk.

Simon Bridges:

We ask the Leader of the opposition what Level 2 should look like and what his $9 billion business rescue package looks like? And we suggest it looks like Winston has awoken from his slumber, like clockwork, pre-election!

Ash-Leigh Campbell:

We catch up with the 2020 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year, a young lady really going somewhere wearing many hats!

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive says his bank is still in the business of lending to NZ farmers and he announces a new partnership with national food rescue charity KiwiHarvest to fight food waste - as 40 per cent of the world's food production does not make it to the plate.

Ian Proudfoot:

The National Industry Leader, Agri-Food, for KPMG New Zealand comments on some of the key findings in his just-released report "The 'now normal' future - Food and fibre in a world emerging from Covid-19".

Winston Peters:

We take a trip down memory lane to this day in 1945, Victory in Europe Day, when the Deputy Prime Minister was mere four week old baby. With the UK now in lockdown for at least three more weeks, we ask Winston if he's going to into bat "hard and early" at Monday's Cabinet meeting to get us to Level 2. Plus we look at the prospect of farmers voting strategically for NZ First to keep the Greens out of government.