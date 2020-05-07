Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the 2020 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year, Ash-Leigh Campbell.

On with the show:

Simon Bridges:

We ask the Leader of the opposition what Level 2 should look like and also what his $9 billion business rescue package looks like. And we suggest it looks like Winston has awoken from his slumber, like clockwork, pre-election!

Advertisement

Ash-Leigh Campbell:

We catch up with the 2020 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year, a young lady really going somewhere wearing many hats!

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive says his bank is still in the business of lending to NZ farmers and he announces a new partnership with national food rescue charity KiwiHarvest to fight food waste - as 40 per cent of the world's food production does not make it to the plate.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on the prospect of a trans-Tasman travel bubble and what a US meat industry collapse could mean for both our countries.

Sam Casey and Sam Cane:

Lashes makes his weekly Farmside Footy cameo appearance, today with special guest, new All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

Advertisement