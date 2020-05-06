Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell to talk about the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture launches the government's new drought recovery package, plus we challenge him on the timing of going to Level 2 and ask what Kelvin Davis is doing?

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive is naturally pleased about a good GDT auction overnight (down 0.8 per cent, WMP and SMP up 0.1 per cent) but he's less than thrilled about a client communication from one of his competitors, Mataura Valley Milk.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster on what's in store for the rest of the week.

Don Fraser:

The man behind Fraser Farm Finance says it's time to press the reset button as the Covid-19 economic event will rewrite the history books.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former West Coast cow cocky and Mid Canterbury cowboy and both have their hard luck stories to share!

