Gisborne region's grain maize harvesters were between 40 and just over 50 per cent of the way through their season by the end of last week as they enjoy perfect harvest conditions.

Corson Grain procurement manager Richard Hyland said the season had been excellent so far.

"We are well ahead of schedule and just over half way through our harvest."

"Yields are well above average and the maize quality is good."

Advertisement

Corsons has been harvesting at all three of its growing locations — Tolaga Bay, Gisborne and Wairoa.

"We're looking at a season tonnage of around 20,000 tonnes and we should be finished harvest by about mid-June.

"Currently, weather conditions are ideal for both grain dry-down and harvest."

Glencore Grain regional manager Dave Corrin said they were about 40 per cent of the way through their pick.

"Our yields are above average and the quality is very good.

"So far it has been a perfect season harvest-wise with the good weather conditions, and that's also allowed croppers to do spring ground work now, discing and harrowing harvested paddocks.

"It brings the whole season forward for spring, which is really good."

Glencore Grain will harvest 8000 to 9000 tonnes of maize this season.

Advertisement

The company has been harvesting around Gisborne and Wairoa.