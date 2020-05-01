This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's Hayden Higgins about how the horticulture industry is coping with Covid-19.

This week's top interviews are:

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics comments, rather ironically, on two of the biggest problems facing a hungry world; food waste and obesity.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM, despite prodding, has "physically distanced" herself from any movement to Level 2 before May 11 and says even then it's far from a given.

Mike Petersen:

New Zealand's former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy offer his opinion on why we need to move to Level 2, whether meat companies should be accepting wage subsidies and how Hawke's Bay farmers are faring in the face of the insidious lingering drought.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's senior horticulture and wine analyst looks at how his industry is coping with Covid plus we talk about the bank's latest industry report - Five key sustainability themes impacting global fruit and vegetable sector.

Davey Hughes:

We ask one of New Zealand's most iconic hunters if his fraternity is playing ball under lockdown and how his equally iconic outdoor apparel company is faring.

Don Carson:

We ask the PR man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association how his industry is faring in its first week back at work plus we ponder whether Winston and Shane are being naughty.