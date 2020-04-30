Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with hunting and fishing legend Davey Hughes to find out how he coped with being cooped up in lockdown.

Davey Hughes:

We ask one of New Zealand's most iconic hunters if his fraternity is playing ball under lockdown and how his equally iconic outdoor apparel company is faring.

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers offers absolute proof that rural NZ is lacking in broadband connectivity.

James Ryan:

The GM of the NZ Farm Environment Trust updates us on the (now) online Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Chris Russell:

We cross the ditch to ask our Australian correspondent if he's indeed living in the lucky lockdown country?

Peter Newbold:

We ask the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate how you sell a farm in lockdown? Have there been any on-line auctions? What is the new normal after Covid? How will all this affect the price of land? What sectors will fare best (and worst)?

