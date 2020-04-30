It's no surprise that the lockdown has been tricky for hunting, fishing and outdoor pursuits man, Davey Hughes.

"I was supposed to be chasing polar bears last month with my daughter up in the arctic and next then week I'm actually supposed to be heading down Fox Glacier and jumping on a helicopter and flying in to go and hunt tahr - and that's not happening either" the founder of Swazi Outdoor Apparel told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Hughes said he couldn't remember the last time he missed the opening of duck shooting season and praised the hunters that stuck to the lockdown rules.

"The guys that have obeyed the lockdown, they're stellar basically because I know just how much it means ... missing the roar - man, I really feel for them".

Being able to hunt at level 3 was welcome news and Hughes agreed with the stipulation that it must be done on private land and not public conservation grounds.

"I think it's a pretty fair call. It's a marginal one but it's a fair one. I guess what they're looking at there is just the fact that if they're having to have people come and rescue you that's bursting their bubble".

Animal numbers were growing due to a the lack of hunting activity but Hughes didn't think lockdown would make much of a difference to the deer population.

"I think we'll get on top of them. At the end of the day the roar is generally about guys hunting stags ... It's not going to affect the overall population of deer because it's the hinds that you've really got to knock down to make that happen".

As for his business, Hughes was happy to report that Swazi hadn't been affected too much by alert level 4, as the clothing line was considered an essential supplier.

"We supply a lot of ambulances - you know like Wellington Free Ambulance - police and a bit of the army. So we've been going and we've been busy. Our online presence ... actually has gone through the roof to tell you the truth".

The next three months were going to be trying for businesses, with people back to work and not necessarily online as much said Hughes.

"We're going to lose some businesses, that's all there is too it and that's bloody sad. It's through no fault of the business owner, but unfortunately this virus has come along and bit us all in the arse and we're just going to have to make the best that we can of it".

However, Hughes remained positive about New Zealand's future.

"I think as a country we're really united and come together well. It's a new normal that we're going back to"

He also backed the message of kindness coming from politicians, saying "it makes a lot of sense so that's what I'm telling people".

"Just be kind and be patient and let's get through this together as a country and we will come out the other side as a better country for it."