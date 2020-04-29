Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum played hits from the '90s for NIWA weather forecaster Chris Brandolino.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM, despite prodding, has "physically distanced" herself from any movement to Level 2 before May 11 and says even then it's far from a given.

Mike Petersen:

New Zealand's former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy offers his opinion on why we need to move to Level 2, whether meat companies should be accepting wage subsidies and how Hawke's Bay farmers are faring in the face of the insidious lingering drought.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy has some dry, warm weather and some debatable 90's music memories for us.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's senior horticulture and wine analyst looks at how his industry is coping with Covid-19, plus we talk about the bank's latest industry report - "Five key sustainability themes impacting global fruit and vegetable sector".

Te Radar:

Although the voice behind the FMG Young Farmer Contest has been silenced for 2020, the competition will live to fight another day (or in this case, year).

