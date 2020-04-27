

Hawke's Bay surfing, diving and fishing fanatics are eager to get reignite their passions as level 3 begins today.

The country moved out of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown and into level 3 at 11.59pm last night, with the easing of some restrictions.

Activities that are "local, safe, and do not involve interaction with other people outside your bubble" are permitted during alert level 3.

Who will be allowed to surf during alert level 3 is still not yet crystal clear, with the Government's official Covid-19 website stating: "If you are an experienced surfer, you can go to your local break. If you're not experienced, don't surf".

Activities that are "local, safe, and do not involve interaction with other people outside your bubble" will be permitted during alert level 3. Photo / Warren Buckland

But for Waimarama-based surfer Harawira "DJ" Morris, that's enough for him to hit the surf.

"It has been a long time out of the ocean," he said. "I know everyone that loves the ocean as much as me has been waiting for this day to come for some time.

"The surfers will be coming from afar to enjoy some ocean smiles all day long, I am sure."

Morris added: "It is normally a place where I get to gather myself and relieve all of life's stresses."

Advertisement

Morris, who has risen to prominence for his artistic sculptures and installations, has created a driftwood Easter egg, beach artwork and an Anzac Day tribute in recent weeks.

He added: "I just cannot wait to be out on the water again - the first wave will be epic.

But let's all keep the shaka alive and respect one another in the ocean."

According to government guidelines, you can fish from a wharf or the shore, but cannot cast off the rocks or fish from a boat, as boating is not permitted.

Sarah Rangi and her family will be fishing at Pourerere beach for the first time since lockdown began. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sarah Rangi, along with her husband Sino and four children, will also be taking to the water at Pourerere Beach in search of paua, kina and crayfish for the first time since lockdown began.

"My husband has all his diving gear and snorkel ready by the garage door," she said. "My cousins, uncles and dad taught him over the summer and he's been hooked ever since.

"It will be the first time our children have left the house in five weeks, so our whole household is very excited. They are loading their camping chairs and togs into the truck."

Rangi added: "You never know how much you take things for granted until they're taken away. The thought of finally being able to leave the house to do something other than groceries is a thrill in itself."

While low tide is not until 3pm, Rangi said she and her family will be heading to the beach first thing.