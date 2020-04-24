Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum celebrated inventive rural postie Diane Barton's "The Best Dressed Mailbox Competition".

On with the show:

Sir Eion Edgar:

Is "The Country's Go-to-Guy" when it comes to money and the economy. Today we ask him for a way out of the country's economic malaise.

Barry Soper:

We ask our political editor if Simon Bridges is toast?

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood talks about what Level 3 looks like for the farm machinery sales and servicing industry.

Jeremy Rookes:

We ask a Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer to solve the problems of the world!

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool looks a market that has been in gridlock for the past five weeks under lockdown.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the weekend.