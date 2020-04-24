Covid-19 may have everyone in lockdown but that hasn't stopped one inventive rural postie from keeping people on her route entertained.

Diane Barton wanted to add "a bit of amusement" to her mail run, so she set up a private Facebook group for her RD1 and RD4 route to get the community involved.

First there was a bear hunt, which quickly descended into chaotic fun, with not only bears turning up in letterboxes and windows, but cows and zoo animals as well.

"I had a trusty heading dog that I borrowed from a client's mailbox and the dog rounded them up and put them back in their paddocks and cages," joked Barton, who was quick to point out that "no stuffed animals were harmed in the making of this animal hunt".

Then came the colouring in competition which proved to be very popular with both adults and children, but cost Barton "a fortune in chocolates" with every entry receiving a prize.

Next, Barton took things up a notch with "The Best Dressed Mailbox Competition" which challenged entrants to get their "creative brains" together in their bubbles and get decorating.

There were four conditions of entry said Barton.

• Your mailbox must have gumboots as part of your entry, (kids ask before you go vandalising Dads best gummies), as an accessory.

• Your mailbox must have one article of brightly coloured clothing.

• I must still be able to drive up to it and put your mail in the mailbox.

• No bribing the postie with chocolate offerings – my hips haven't gotten over the colouring competition!

Barton also contacted The Country's radio show and today hosts Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum will judge the winning entrant.

The lucky winning bubble will receive a prize pack, including The Country Cookbook, a jigsaw puzzle and "other bits and bobs" for younger members said Barton.

As for "Postie Di", she is taking a well-earned rest "to rejuvenate the brain cells as the kids knuckle down to some school work!"