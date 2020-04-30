Duck shooting season won't start this Saturday because of Covid-19, but will go ahead if the country enters alert level 2.

Taranaki Fish and Game regional manager Glenn Maclean is stoked there will be an opportunity to hunt.

"Its a very positive time for hunting," he said.

"It is obviously dependent on New Zealand going to level 2, so long as that occurs then it is the best opportunity that there could have been for hunters to be able to get out and enjoy an opening day and everything that goes with it."

Game bird season will commence two weeks after the country enters Alert Level 2. Photo / Fish & Game NZ

Game bird season usually starts on the first Saturday of May, but the country will be under level 3 restrictions until a decision about moving to level 2 is made on Monday, May 11.

The season will instead open on the second Saturday after alert level 2 comes in, unless that date falls on May 30, which is moving day for the farming community.

"There is a view that having that and opening weekend on the same weekend is probably not a good thing and that is understandable," Maclean said.

Based on Government projections, opening day is likely to be mid-May or early June.

"It allows as many people as possible to be able go out and engage in the hunting on that weekend," Maclean said. "It's the best under the circumstances."

It will be illegal for any game bird hunting to take place before this, including on private land, hunters' own land and in publicly accessible areas.

The delay allows hunters to prepare and plan accordingly, Maclean said, and gives local businesses the opportunity to supply ammunition and equipment.

"It's beneficial for all of us and just a little step towards the local community getting back to some degree of normality."

Hunting and Outdoors Club Whanganui president Ian Churchouse is glad other hunting is allowed under level 3, but disappointed Department of Conservation (DOC) land hasn't been opened up for hunters yet - although he does understand why.

"The ability to go hunting on private land is great, but not everyone has private land to hunt on. There is still lot of constraints around that too. If you get out onto this private land, some of it's pretty vast and open. You need some means of transport, but you aren't allowed them either under level 3 as it currently stands," he said.

"It's a lot more challenging to hunt animals on Crown land than hunting the often open spaces of private. It's a bit more of a test of your skills."

Churchouse said DOC land may open at level 2.

"Hunters add a lot of value to Crown land, from checking and rebaiting trap lines, animal control to hut maintenance."

Hunters have to comply with the restrictions of alert level 2, including keeping to their bubble, no non-regional hunting and keeping social distance.

