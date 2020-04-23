They are chomping at the bit to get out, but how do our local hunters feel about the latest restrictions under alert level 3? Journalist Kelly Makiha explains the new rules that come into place as of next week and talks to some keen hunters.

Rotorua families are doing it tough missing out on key food supplies from the bush but local hunters say be patient despite the prime hunting weeks ticking by.

The Government will allow people to hunt on private property under alert level 3 but has placed a blanket ban on hunting on public or conservation land.

There are a number of restrictions for those who choose to hunt, including not being allowed to go on overnight trips or use quad bikes or helicopters.

All hunting was banned under alert level 4 but the Government has made some exceptions under level 3.

Hunting in New Zealand will be allowed under alert level 3 but only on private property. Photo / Getty Images

Hunting Aotearoa television frontman and Rotorua identity Howie Morrison Junior said the restrictions under alert level 3 meant there were few places around the Rotorua region where hunters could go.

He said while there were some Māori blocks that were privately owned, permission would need to be given and access could be too difficult.

Morrison said although hunters might feel hard done by, the restrictions were working and that was the most important thing.

He said there were possibly parts around Tarawera he could still hunt but even if he drove there, it was still a three-hour hike before getting to the hunting spots.

"I think we will all be eating Mike King pork for a while longer."

Morrison said hunting was an essential food source especially for smaller remote communities in places like Ruatoria, the Far North and the east and west coasts.

"We take it for granted that we can just go to the supermarket and buy our meat."

He said hunters were usually food gatherers and shared their supplies with friends and family.

"April, May and June are prime-time hunting months and by the time we get to level 2 the roar will be over. But the message to hunters is just imagine how big the deer and pigs are going to be when we get to them. I'm sure we can survive another two to three weeks at least."

Morrison said there was a bigger picture to the Government's directions and hunters would need to be patient.

"The one thing they have got in mind is getting rid of this nasty virus. We don't want to get to level 2 and then have to go to level 4 again. The other main message too is to keep safe. If we have an accident, then there will be no more hunting."

Keen Rotorua hunter Mike Miller said he was initially frustrated with the Government's policy.

"Not all kai can be gathered at the supermarkets and knowing whānau who rely on hunting and fishing to feed their homes made the decision to me even more frustrating."

Rotorua's Inia Maxwell, Mike Miller and Mike Miller Junior at the 2018 Sir Howard Morrison Super 4 Hunting Competition. Photo / Supplied

However, he said after talking with friends and family involved with emergency services, he soon realised hunting and fishing could have placed a huge strain on their services.

He said everyone had to make sacrifices to get rid of Covid -19 and he was glad locals did that, rather than letting their frustrations boil over and head out into forests "en masse".

"But certainly let's get it done right whatever that looks like, to avoid even more delays and of course save lives most importantly."

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson, along with Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage, made the announcement about level 3 hunting restrictions on Thursday morning.

"We know that hunting is an important part of life for many New Zealanders, and in some cases a critical source of food," Robertson said.

He said New Zealand needed to minimise the risk of losing the progress it had while in level 4.

"We have to strike a balance, and that's why these rules are designed to allow hunting in a limited way."

Cabinet agreed hunting on private land will be allowed under alert level 3, so long as hunters stay within their region and stick to their bubble.

Hunting is only permitted on foot and overnight trips are not allowed.

The start of duck hunting season, on Saturday, May 2, would be postponed by two weeks.

