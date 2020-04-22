Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor to find out why his meat processing plants worked over Easter - amongst other meaty issues.

Damien O'Connor:

We are joined live by the Minister of Agriculture to discuss Moving Day going ahead on June 1 and whether the meat companies should be taking up the government's wage subsidy.

David Surveyor - Part 1:

In a special two-part interview we ask the controversial chief executive of the Alliance Group (AG) how can he justify the situation around not killing over the Easter break, does the AG group have a toxic work relationship with its workers and unions, what about the long Anzac weekend, and what does throughput look like under Level 3 next week.

David Surveyor - Part 2:

In part two of a special two-part interview we ask the controversial chief executive of the Alliance Group if the AG is leading the charge south when it comes to schedule prices, is AG a corporate bully when it comes to paying its suppliers, is Surveyor himself a bully around the board table, if the AG is a one man band, and what about the prospects for red meat as the world plunges into recession?

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive on the comments on the latest GDT auction (-4.2 per cent), the new season milk price forecast and why Fonterra will continue to operate under Level 4 protocols when the rest of nation moves to Level 3 next week.