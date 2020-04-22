Organisers are moving Fieldays online, after the June event was initially postponed due to Covid-19.

"We'll still be delivering a world class event on the world stage – albeit a digital version" New Zealand National Fieldays Society CEO Peter Nation said.

"We understand the economic ramifications would be extensive if Fieldays was cancelled entirely hence why we've decided it's a chance to be innovative in this time of global uncertainty."

The Society had partnered with Satellite Media to deliver the online event, which was an "exciting opportunity to re-imagine the great aspects of the traditional Fieldays format" said Managing Director Nick Lowe.

"By going online we can increase our reach, provide new ways for people to connect and, as we are discovering, create new benefits for both the exhibitors and visitors.

"The format allows for all exhibitors, agencies, content producers and suppliers to

create opportunity around this new ecosystem and we invite everyone on this journey in the hope of creating jobs and delivering economic benefit. It's really encouraging how fast Kiwi businesses both large and small have jumped at the chance to support New Zealand's primary sector at this time" said Lowe.

The virtual experience promised to offer a new spin on the event whilst retaining favourite aspects such as Fieldays Future Focus talks and the Fieldays Innovation programme.

"The beauty of a virtual experience is that people can enjoy the elements of Fieldays minus the health risks dictated by the current environment" said Nation.

Visitors would get a taste of the event via a virtual experience on digital platforms and would be able to pick and choose what they wished to view at whatever time and pace they wish to do so.

Fieldays event manager Lee Picken was excited about the online move.

"Fieldays has always been about the community. Despite the shifts in the way we have been able to socialise in the past weeks, we recognise more than ever the importance of connection and coming together again.

"It might not be in the classical sense yet, but it's available for everyone until we return to Mystery Creek."

Nation echoed his sentiments.

"This is not the end of Fieldays, in fact this is a new season for a new way of planning for an event we're dedicated to see remain strong in the face of uncertainty" said Nation.