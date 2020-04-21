Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum battle a few technical glitches.*

*Not of their own making, they wished to point out.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

We talk to an Independent Economist about giving away oil, equity markets defying gravity and whether meat companies should be taking wage subsidies.

Shane Jones:

Oh to have been a fly on the fly at yesterday's Cabinet meeting debating the transition to Level 3. We talk to a Minister who was there, about infrastructure spending, red tape and Rogernomics.

Steve Maharey:

We ask a man once touted as a future Prime Minister whether he thinks the incumbent is doing a good job, plus we look at the way forward for the New Zealand economy once we're out of lockdown.