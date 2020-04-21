Recent rain has been a welcome relief for Northland, but it's not enough to lift the region's drought.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said there had been some decent amounts of rain across the region this week, but not enough.

Makgabutlane said that in the 24 hours to midday yesterday Kaitaia recorded 37mm of rain, a "decent amount".

But, over the same 24 hour period, Whangārei recorded only 8.6mm, Purerua had 23mm and 20mm was recorded at Cape Reinga and Kerikeri.

Makgabutlane said Northland needs a period of consistent rain across the whole region for the drought to lift.

''It's not enough for you, but any rain has got to be welcomed,'' she said.

A drought was declared in Northland in February and, since then, there has been below-average rainfall across the region.

Falling dam levels have prompted Whangārei District Council to upgrade water restrictions to level 3, while in the Far North water restrictions are in place across the district, and also in parts of the Kaipara.

Level 3 restrictions allow people to use a can to water gardens and a bucket to wash vehicles, windows, buildings and paved areas.

Level 2 restrictions had been in force in Whangārei since February 26 while much tighter limits on water take were in place in the Far North and Kaipara districts.

The whole of the Kaipara region has Level 4 restrictions that allow for household-use only while Kaitaia, Kaikohe, Kawakawa-Moerewa and Rawene-Omanaia in the Far North face similar prohibitions.

Residents connected to the Kerikeri-Waipapa, Paihia-Waitangi-Opua and Opononi-Omapere town supplies are subject to level 3 restrictions which ban the use of garden hoses and sprinklers. In Okaihau (level 2), only sprinklers are banned.

Makgabutlane said while looking more than a few days out means the forecast can change, at this stage, the next week looks relatively dry.