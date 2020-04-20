Today on The Country, hot on the heels of an excellent episode of Country Calendar last night and discussions on the show last week, Jamie Mackay takes a deeper look at Regerative Agriculture.

On with the show:

Hamish Bielski:

Following on from Dr Doug Edmeades' challenging comments about the merits of regenerative agriculture, we give a regen farmer the right of reply.

Todd Muller:

We ask National's Agriculture Spokesperson what he's picking for today's 4pm announcement about transitioning out of our Level 4 lockdown.

Wayne Langford and Siobhan O'Malley:

We ask up with the inspirational farmers and co-founders of a new initiative encouraging Kiwi farmers to donate their produce to foodbanks around the country www.meattheneed.org

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says warmer and dryer weather is in store for the next four weeks.