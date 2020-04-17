Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum got out their calculators and did some sums on New Zealand's agricultural emissions.

Conor English:

The younger brother of Bill and former chief executive of Federated Farmers has written an excellent piece - Four things politicians should think about right now; and he's even quoted Charles Darwin and Henry Ford!

Dr Doug Edmeades:

Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who has a crack at regenerative agriculture and we examine where agriculture sits in this country's latest inventory of GHG emissions.

Don Carson:

We ask the PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association whether his industry is going back to work next week, plus we look at some stunning stats from the Kiwifruit industry.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador and we ask how their respective businesses are faring under lockdown.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather - winter's first shot in anger and the lingering drought.

