Hail followed by heavy rain in Dannevirke yesterday morning saw some streets flooded.

Tararua District Council communications administrator Kimberley Stevens said the heavy rain had caused small amounts of flooding around Dannevirke but there were no severe impacts from the rain.

Tararua Alliance staff were out with a street sweeper and were clearing blocked gutters.

The rainfall has not changed the water restrictions which remain at alternate day watering of gardens, that is even numbered addresses can water on even numbered days and vice versa for odd numbered addresses.