Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay urged holidaymakers to stay in their bubbles and not to travel to the bach over the Easter break.

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers talks about addressing Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee yesterday and why good quality broadband is more important than ever for rural New Zealand.

Simon Bridges:

The Leader of the Opposition doesn't necessarily disagree that only three people are running the country at the moment, but he'd like to think he's in that number!

Peter Moore:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Livestock pulls no punches when he talks about a looming crisis around the combination of the meat industry's processing capacity and the drought.

Joe Wheeler and Sam Casey:

It's time for Farmside Footy to lighten things up a bit as we ponder what a new domestic Super Rugby competition could look like?

Chris Russell:

We debate with our Australian correspondent; where the best country in the world to ride out the Covid-19 crisis?

Seth Carrier:

NIWA weather guy with some "heavy" weather coming our way on Easter Monday.