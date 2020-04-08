Despite the challenges of the coronavirus lockdown, North Taieri beekeepers Heidi Rixon and her husband Murray have been having plenty of fun growing giant pumpkins.

And at their 7.3ha property in Tirohanga Rd, they have recently been displaying their orange giants on the tops of fence posts along the farm's driveway.

The couple have long grown fruit and vegetables, including pumpkins of the smaller varieties, but Mrs Rixon recently decided to try something a bit different when she planted a novelty variety, the Atlantic Giant.

"This one's 71kg. It outweighs me, and my husband fairly bust a gut getting it up on the fence post," she said.

"They bring me joy. We've been watching them grow through the summer, these big mushrooming orange eggs," she said.

Some of the pumpkins were so heavy Mr Rixon had used a small tractor to lift them up to put them on fence posts to dry.

Growing giant pumpkins has recently brought a smile to the face of North Taieri beekeeper Heidi Rixon. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Much of the produce from their lifestyle and sustainable agriculture operation was shared with friends and neighbours, but their two saddleback pigs are likely to be the main eaters of the giant pumpkins, which were not meant for human consumption.

Mr Rixon said that "in times of trauma and tension" the giant pumpkins were "just the most marvellous manifestation of happiness".