DairyNZ farmers and friends have produced a feel good video to keep Kiwi's spirits up during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It was farmers and their smart phones and their great lines across the country from Northland to Southland and everywhere in between" DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

"Probably more importantly [they] felt like they were doing something helpful right now with everything going on."

The inventive farmers put the video together in around 48 hours with the aim of sharing a positive message with other New Zealanders, said Mackle.

Advertisement

"We all know that things are tough for many right now and you know, we can get through it as a country and we've all got a role to play."

Whether that role was staying at home or heading out as an essential worker, Mackle said the video was to reassure Kiwis that "we aren't going to run out of food and supermarkets will always have stuff on the shelves."

Listen below:



"We are a food producing country with great supply lines. As that line [in the video] says ... [New Zealand dairy farmers] produce enough dairy to meet the recommended daily intake for 100 million people 365 days of the year - so that's pretty good."

Also in today's interview: Mackle gave an update on how DairyNZ was dealing with the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown and how the experience had brought primary industry groups together.