Although farmers are used to working alone, some may experience feelings of "ruckus and uncertainty" during the Covid-19 lockdown, says founder of the Will to Live charity, Elle Perriam.

"Farmers already live in isolation but I suppose with the pandemic it's a lot different. So we work isolated most of the time but in the weekends we can release and go and see our buddies and do an activity. Whereas now we're kind of stuck on the farm more than ever," Perriam told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Other examples of issues that could make people irritable were, being in a household with a lot of people, anxiety over job securit,y or worrying about friends and family, said Perriam.

Listen below:



One way to keep calm was to limit the amount of information about the outbreak and be aware of how it affected you.

Advertisement

"Every time you watch the news ... be quite self aware in what you feel in your body and your heart. Are you tense? Do you find your blood rate going up? Just those mild signs of anxiety creeping in."

Perriam said Will to Live's Facebook Page had a few handy tips to "take some rocks out of the backpack that you're carrying."

"[The Facebook page has] got so many tips, from breathing exercises to nutrition, to creative activities. Just things to keep your mind stimulated over this really rough patch."