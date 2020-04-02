Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Silver Fern Farm chief executive Simon Limmer to find out more about how meat processing plants are coping with the Covid-19 outbreak.

On with the show:

Sir John Key:

In times of crisis you look to a safe set of hands for advice. Who better than the man who lead the country through the Global Financial Crisis?

Simon Limmer:

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms updates the processing capacity of an under-the-pump red meat industry.

Heather Rivett:

The team at the rural ISP NetSpeed offer us some handy tips to survive the lockdown with a limited data cap, slow internet speed or reduced rural connectivity.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's animal proteins analyst says a month's a long time between Agribusiness Reports with today's April publication varying markedly, thanks to Covid-19, from what was predicted and reported in early March.

Elle Perriam: