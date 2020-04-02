Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Silver Fern Farm chief executive Simon Limmer to find out more about how meat processing plants are coping with the Covid-19 outbreak.
Sir John Key:
In times of crisis you look to a safe set of hands for advice. Who better than the man who lead the country through the Global Financial Crisis?
Simon Limmer:
The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms updates the processing capacity of an under-the-pump red meat industry.
Heather Rivett:
The team at the rural ISP NetSpeed offer us some handy tips to survive the lockdown with a limited data cap, slow internet speed or reduced rural connectivity.
Blake Holgate:
Rabobank's animal proteins analyst says a month's a long time between Agribusiness Reports with today's April publication varying markedly, thanks to Covid-19, from what was predicted and reported in early March.
Elle Perriam:
It's our Rural Mental Health Week, as we kick off our boots to kick off the conversation, and today it's the turn of the young woman behind "Will to Live".
