Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with former president of Horticulture New Zealand Julian Raine to find out how the sector is coping with the lockdown.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who crunches the numbers on the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM answer Covid-19 questions on border control, testing, using the army in lockdown, Easter trading laws, infrastructure spending and the unflappable Dr. Ashley Bloomfield.

Doug Avery:

It's our Rural Mental Health Week, so we kick off our boots to kick off the conversation, and today it's the turn of the Resilient Farmer.

John McOviney and Fraser Anderson:

The chief executive of Steelfort announces the winner (Fraser Anderson) of the Lawnmaster 22 Tonne Log Splitter, valued at more than $3,000.

Julian Raine:

The former president of Horticulture New Zealand (and Nelson dairy farmer) has some real concerns for fruit and vegetable growers as some are struggling to harvest and get outlets to get their produce to market.



Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather forecaster with the hot-off-the-press three month outlook.

