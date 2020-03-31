Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Golden Bay dairy farmer Wayne Langford, aka The YOLO Farmer, for a chat about how he manages his mental health.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture answers questions from our listeners plus we update progress and through-put in our meat processing plants.

Advertisement

Wayne Langford:

It's our Rural Mental Health Week and today we talk to a high profile social media influencer and Golden Bay dairy farmer who goes by the moniker YOLO farmer. He explains his 1106 day journey to good mental health and says taking the first step is by far the hardest.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics explains what it's like to go from the frying pan to the fire; from the joys of quarantine after the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown to lockdown in Palmerston North. Plus we look at her latest column in the Myth Buster series, "A Rethink of Essential".

Steve Carden:

The chief executive of Pāmu, New Zealand's state-owned farmer, explains how the nation's biggest farmer is dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown.