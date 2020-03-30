Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and the team shine a light on mental health awareness and encourage people to #kickoffyourboots and kick off a conversation.

On with the show:

Aaron Smith:

It's our mental health week so we kick off our boots and kick off the conversation with the All Blacks halfback - a man who has suffered highs and lows when it comes to his mental health.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's weather expert says some rain has been drought-breaking but for many regions more is desperately needed.

Todd Clark:

We head to Lexington, Kentucky, where our US farming correspondent says farming (and the horse racing industry) is continuing through the lockdown.

Steve Wyn-Harris:

A Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer welcomes the recent rain and declares himself be funny. Really?