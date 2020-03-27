This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's Tim Hunt on the impact of Covid-19 on the ag sector as we walk our way, day by day, through one of the most momentous and tumultuous weeks in New Zealand's history.

This week's top interviews are:

Harry Mowbray:

We talk to the patriarch of one of New Zealand's most successful business families (siblings Nick, Matt and Anna - from Zuru Toys - No. 5 on the NBR Rich List) about how this nation should deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent, and high-profile social media influencer, updates us on the eve of the British lockdown and how farmers are faring.

Tim Hunt:

Rabobank's Head of Research (Australia and New Zealand) discusses the impacts of Covid-19 on the New Zealand ag sector and he does some crystal ball gazing around the timing of an economic recovery.

Dr. Helen Beattie:

The NZ Veterinarian Association chief vet officer answer some questions about what is essential work for her industry and what can wait.

Shane Jones:

The Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure talks about the role farming and the protein industry has to play in the economic recovery post Covid-19. Plus he reinforces the absolute need that the productive sector is not "hobbled" by government.

