Today on The Country, Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor answered listeners' questions on what is seen as an essential industry in the rural sector, in light of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture is inundated with questions of what are deemed essential businesses and support businesses, plus we seek clarification on livestock sales, keeping meat and milk processing plants open and how we can house horticulture workers.

Nathan "Pollyanna" Penny:

ASB's ever-optimistic rural economist tries to look on the bright side.

Farmer Tom: Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent updates us on the British lockdown and how farmers are faring.

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood reassures farmers and growers that essential farm machinery will still be serviced during the four week lockdown period.