This week on Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank dairy analyst Emma Higgins about how the latest GDT auction result is relatively positive despite a 3.9 per cent drop.

This week's top interviews are:

Bruce Cameron:

The chairman of Zespri is looking for 20,000 workers to harvest this season's kiwifruit crop.

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra reviews the very positive 2020 Interim Result which has seen profit up, debt down and the forecast milk price staying (thankfully) where it is.

Jacinda Ardern:

We look at the Government's economy rescue package and ask what's in it for big business to keep jobs. We also ask if the Government is going to cut farming some slack in regards to environmental reforms in light of a looming world recession.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst reviews a relatively positive GDT auction (down 3.9 per cent) when the futures market was pointing at a 10 per cent drop.

Simon Bridges:

The National Party Leader responds to criticism over his comments on the Government's rescue package for Covid-19.

Don Carson:

The PR Guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association talks about how the Covid-19 outbreak has been affecting the industry.