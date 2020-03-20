Despite Anzac Day services being cancelled nationwide, the Bulls community still has a reason to smile as one of its four-legged war heroes has been honoured with a prestigious medal.

Bess, a war horse, was one of only four horses that returned to New Zealand at the end of World War I and has received the Blue Cross Medal for her service and bravery.

Michelle Wilson, of the Bess of Flock House Trust, said the medal was due to be presented to a member of the trust at the Bulls Anzac Day service but the presentation will be postponed to another date.

She said the award is a huge achievement for the Bulls community, the Rangitīkei district and all the animals that went to war.

"Whether it was a horse, a dog, a bird, pigeons, a cat, turtles, yes it's very special for us and for Bulls but it's also special to New Zealand as a whole."

Wilson said Bess is the only New Zealand horse and the second animal in the country to receive the medal.

READ MORE:

• War horse Bess to be remembered

• Local Focus: NZ's Anzac Day tribute for horses who served in WWI

• Plaque honours NZ war horse

• Remembering fallen war horses

In May 2019, Ceaser , a bulldog, was awarded New Zealand's first Blue Cross Medal at the National Army Museum in Waiouru.

Advertisement

Nigel Allsop, founder of the Australian War Animal Organisation, nominated both Ceaser and Bess to the Blue Cross in the United Kingdom which has awarded around 70 medals to animals.

"Every Anzac service we sit and remember the soldiers, but how many times do we remember the animals ... without the animals the soldiers wouldn't have survived."

The Bulls community is now able to recognise war horse Bess in a new way through her Blue Cross Medal. Photo / File

The Bulls Anzac service usually includes around 50 horses as part of the remembrance of animals like Bess that went to war or are still at war.

Bess returned to Bulls in 1920 and lived and worked as a stock horse on the Flock House agricultural college farm off Forest Rd until she died in 1934.

The medal will lie in the Bulls Museum alongside other memorabilia of Bess.

Wilson said the community will be told when a date for the presentation is set.