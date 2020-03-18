Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay accentuated the positive for the dairy industry with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell and Rabobank dairy analyst Emma Higgins.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra reviews the very positive 2020 Interim Result which has seen profit up, debt down and the forecast milk price staying (thankfully) where it is.

Jacinda Ardern:

We look at the government's economy rescue package and ask what's in it for big business to keep jobs. We also ask if the government is going to cut farming some slack in regards to environmental reforms in light of a looming world recession.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA's guy our favourite weekly question - where is the rain?

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics pokes some borax at the banks and questions some of those taking aim at the nitrate levels in water, as she continues her Myth Busters series.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst reviews last night's relatively positive GDT auction (down 3.9 per cent) when the futures market was pointing at a 10 per cent drop.

