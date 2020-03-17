Today NZ Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith announced the Aorangi and Tasman FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Finals have been postponed.

"Following the Government's announcement this week on restricting large events across the country, we've made the decision to postpone the next two FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Finals," said Coppersmith in a statement.

"Aorangi and Tasman will now be held at a later date that is yet to be confirmed. No decision has yet been made around Otago/Southland Regional Final."

Coppersmith stated the AgriKids and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competitions had been moved to a closed contest online for the remaining three Regional Finals.

"Teams who have entered will now take part in an online quiz. The online quiz is currently being assessed and further information will be released this week," she said.

Coppersmith said the safety of competitors, staff and spectators was paramount.

"It is imperative that we don't put anyone at risk and do what we can to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"Like other organisations across the country, we are waiting on further direction from the Government on hosting events. This will help provide us with the clarity we need to reorganise plans."

NZ Young Farmers' immediate priority in the coming days was to communicate with all Regional Final competitors, committees and clubs and "formulate a plan going forward", said Coppersmith.

"We appreciate many of you will have questions around rearranging these events and the potential impact on the Grand Final. We'll keep you updated and distribute information as we can."

Coppersmith said those wanting more information could email NZ Young Farmers' communications manager at erin.speedy@youngfarmers.co.nz.

"Erin is managing the response to Covid-19 so we ask that you please do not contact any other NZYF staff member as they focus on making sure the contest can still go ahead in a different format."