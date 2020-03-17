Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fieldays chief executive Peter Nation and Andy Thompson from AgFest to discuss the postponement of their events due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and the host of The Country agree to disagree on whether the government should "park up" its environmental constraints on farming in light of the biggest financial shock since WWII.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays reluctantly postpones on the 2020 event at Mystery Creek, scheduled for June 10-13.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who's says the coronavirus crisis could make the GFC look like a walk in the park.

Bruce Cameron:

The chairman of Zespri is looking for 20,000 workers to harvest this season's kiwifruit crop.

Andy Thompson:

It's been a bad day for rural field days with AgFest on the West Coast being the latest to postponement due to Covid-19.

