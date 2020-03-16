The New Zealand AgriFood Week is another event to be postponed this week in the Manawatū.

Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Linda Stewart said the decision follows an extensive review of the facts, the Ministry of Health guidelines and partner and stakeholder views.

Stewart said that CEDA made the difficult decision to postpone New Zealand AgriFood Week until further notice.

"CEDA has taken meticulous care in coming to this decision and have been working around the clock to review the rapidly changing scene, considering the guidelines and advice from Ministry of Health and our DHB.

"With attendees coming from across New Zealand and the globe, the decision to postpone the Week was made to protect the wellbeing of all involved and our communities.

"The Covid-19 situation is rapidly evolving and in order to minimise the spread of this pandemic in our communities and to prevent unnecessary strain on our health systems, CEDA has decided that postponement of New Zealand AgriFood Week is the best course of action.

This means that the following headline events will not be going ahead this week:

The pōwhiri today at the start of New Zealand AgriFood Week; the Strategy Launch and Plate of Origin dinner, Tuesday March 17; ASB Perspective 2025, and MPI Provenance Breakfast; Rural Innovation Lab Collaboration Lunch and AgResearch Presents: Our Food. Our Future - Wednesday March 18; New Zealand Future Leaders 2020, Thursday March 19; AgTech Hackathon, March 20-21.

· For all other events taking place during New Zealand AgriFood Week March 16-22, please contact the event managers directly, all details can be found on www.nzagrifoodweek.co.nz

Naming sponsor ASB fully supports the decision, with ASB's executive general manager Business Banking Tim Deane saying the decision had not been made lightly, however it was the right one.

"We know AgriFood Week is a highlight in the rural calendar, however the safety and wellbeing of those attending is our top priority, and in light of the current situation we believe this decision is the correct one.

"We look forward to celebrating AgriFood Week at a later date with our customers and the wider rural community," says Deane.

Ticketholders to the headline events Perspective 2025, and Our Food. Our Future will be notified of the proposed new dates as soon as practically possible.

Ticket holders who would prefer not to wait for the new date to be announced, a full refund of ticket value will be available. Ticket holders can check emails for the latest information regarding postponement.

The Ministry of Health and MidCentral DHB are leading the response to Covid-19, for current Covid-19 advice, people are encouraged to visit the Ministry of Health website www.health.govt.nz/o