This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with wine analyst Hayden Higgins for a preview of Rabobank's latest Wine Quarterly.

This week's top interviews are:

Mike Petersen:

New Zealand's former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy (and Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer) shares his concerns over the drought, coronavirus and our reliance on too few markets for some of our primary sector exports.

Advertisement

Mike King:

We catch up with the 2019 New Zealander of the Year, a man leading a tractor convoy the length of the country to promote positive, societal and attitudinal change towards mental health.

Julia Jones:

We find the NZX Head of Analytics on her way to Queenstown for the World Hereford Conference where her address later this afternoon will be titled Stand Up and be Counted.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's wine analyst previews the bank's Wine Quarterly Report which includes the shock news that Millennials are about to over the Boomers in terms of consumer influence in the US market.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM puts the current economic downturn in historic perspective but says Coronavirus is an attack on humanity. He also defends Shane Jones' attack on Indian students and sits on the fence when it comes to the US election.

Advertisement