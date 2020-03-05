Today on The Country, amidst the continued conversations on coronavirus and the drought, we also look at Biodiversity.
On with the show:
Todd Charteris:
The chief executive of Rabobank reviews his bank's March Agribusiness Monthly report which is dominated, unsurprisingly, by coronavirus and drought and the effects both are having on farming.
James Shaw:
The Green Party co-leader comments on the joint threats of coronavirus and Shane Jones.
Jane Smith:
Is an outspoken North Otago farmer who proffers 2020 reasons why no New Zealander can afford to give the Green Party any more power on September 19.
Corina Jordan:
Beef + Lamb NZ's Environmental Strategy Manager encourages farmers to have their say on the draft National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about toilet paper riots, underground dams and a devastating armyworm invasion.
