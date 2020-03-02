Today on The Country, we find out rain is finally on the way for drought-ravaged parts of New Zealand.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says we're into a new month with a renewed chance of rain for the drought regions.

Te Radar:

The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer of the Year reviews the East Coast Regional Final, where two former top athletes went head to head for the title.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Both are suffering from the drought and both had interesting weekends off the farm.

Rowland Smith:

Ahead of this week's Golden Shears, we catch up with the world's best shearer, who has his hands full farming and hoping for rain.



Steve Hollander:

The founder of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Games pays tribute to former board member, sheep farmer and All Black Sam Strahan by naming the sheep dog challenge at the Games in his memory.