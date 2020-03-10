On March 1 the place to be was in the Republic at Herlihy's woolshed for the annual Whanga Shears.

With the number of small people running around, one could be forgiven if they thought they were at a school event.

The junior finalists in action (from l-r) Erin Byrant, Regan Lark and Reuben Pease.

All of those who think shearing is easy have obviously not encountered Herlihy's free moving cheviots.

It was just about as hard catching them outside for the judges as it was shearing them. Despite this, there was some excellent shearing.

President John had a wee surprise for his weekend guests who had to supply the manpower to run the shearing plant for son Paul. Not as easy as it looks but they got the job done.

President John's guest providing the grunt power for Shearer Paul Herlihy.

The kids stepped up to the plate first with the hotly contested crutching. Ares Herlihy was the clear winner.

Maz Wisnewski took out the novice with an impressive shear.

Local massage therapist Erin Byrant took out the junior title.

Kingsley Young took home the Wayne Donaldson Trophy for the intermediate event.

Pat Herlihy presenting Kingsley Young with the Wayne Donaldson trophy for the intermediate event.

Shaggy Herlihy just held on despite a determined Swiss effort to win the senior title .

It was the battle of the contractors in the Open with evergreen Couchie taking the honours without hardly raising a sweat.

Many thanks once again to the Herlihy clan, for supplying and preparing both sheep and venue.

Pat Herlihy with kids Champ Ares Herlihy.

Thanks also to the generosity of Toko Home Kill, NZ Farmers Livestock,Ravensdown,TK Meats, Wayne Donaldson Shearing Services, Kerry Jensen Contracting, Whangamomona Hotel,5 Star Liquor, Erin Byrant, Elder Primary Wools, Jury Shearing, Taranaki Vets who were sponsors for the event. Awesome prizes once again.

The day runs like a well-oiled machine. Thanks to all the workers-judges, rousies, pressers, time keepers, MCs, points women, rehydration experts and master chefs.

The Whanga Bike Ride was held on March 1 and with 180 bikes was a huge success. The new bit of track through Clint's was a big hit.

Everyone came back more or less intact which is always a bonus. Many thanks to all the landowners who allow the ride to go through their properties and to all those who helped out before and on the day.

Full results:

Kids crutching:1st Ares Herlihy .

Adult crutching: 1st Viana, 2nd Millie, 3rd Tamara Lark.

Novice: 1st Maz Wisnewski, 2nd Darren Pease, 3rd Max Hutchinson

Junior: 1st Erin Byrant, 2nd Reuben Pease, 3rd Regan Lark

Intermediate:1st Kingsley Young, 2nd Rochelle Herlihy

Senior: 1st Shaggy Herlihy, 2nd Martin Schindler, 3rd Jim Bob McFarlane

Open: 1st Couchie, 2nd Ra Jury, 3rd Deano Herlihy