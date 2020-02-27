Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell about how the co-op had reaffirmed its farmgate milk price.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra kicks off The Country with some much-needed good news as the dairy co-op this morning reaffirmed its farmgate milk price for the 2019-20 season (at $7-00 to $7-60) despite all the economic head winds facing world trade.

Simon Bridges:

National's leader says his party is the true Infrastructure Party while Labour is the party of announcements.

Jeremy Curragh:

Is a shareholder and chairman of the Waikato-based Canary Enterprises, an innovative value-add dairy business that is selling zero waste butter to high-end hotels and the pointy end of planes.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about how they're faring with coronavirus, drought and A2 milk across the Tasman.

Leighton Minnell:

Is the brainchild behind "Trev's Farm Yarn - a coast to coast adventure across the central North Island involving 16 Trevs and a cave man - with the aim of raising support and awareness for the wellbeing of farmers, growers and rural communities.

