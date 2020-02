A large grass fire in Te Puna that was threatening a property has been contained.

The fire started on Pitau Rd in Te Puna about 3pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

At its peak, the grass fire was 100m by 100m and was threatening a nearby property, but three fire crews quickly contained it, she said.

She said crews were mopping up the leftovers.

The fire was not being investigated at this stage.